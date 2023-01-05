Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.13 during the day while it closed the day at $1.01. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Pagaya to Participate in December 2022 Investor Conferences.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following conferences in December 2022.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock has also loss -1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PGY stock has declined by -43.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.48% and lost -18.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PGY stock reached $737.78 million, with 681.07 million shares outstanding and 451.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 3924488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

PGY stock trade performance evaluation

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0544, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150 million, or 42.20% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 74,384,378, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.88% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 40,090,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.49 million in PGY stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $18.07 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 77,251,374 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,843,703 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 67,087,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,183,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,889,628 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 265,958 shares during the same period.