VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain 58.60% so far this year. What now?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 73.08%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 12th Annual Corporate Access Event.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 58.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VYNE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.365 and lowest of $0.1405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.18, which means current price is +78.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 249.76K shares, VYNE reached a trading volume of 13806754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has VYNE stock performed recently?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.41. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2137, while it was recorded at 0.1605 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3621 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -461.08 and a Gross Margin at +77.31. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -496.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.21.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.70% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: DSC ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 2,670,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,649,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in VYNE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly -1.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 300,366 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 411,739 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,549,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,261,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,173 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 224,842 shares during the same period.