Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $14.69 billion, down -4.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on December 23, 2022 that TotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck’s expectations regarding closing of the proposed sale of its interest in the Fort Hills Limited Partnership and related assets.

A sum of 5226424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. Teck Resources Limited shares reached a high of $36.56 and dropped to a low of $35.26 until finishing in the latest session at $36.14.

The one-year TECK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.66. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 41 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.27, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 35.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 0.55%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,265 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 26,715,331, which is approximately 15.892% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,766,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.35 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $563.87 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 33,646,091 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 37,158,091 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 213,236,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,040,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,652,794 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,829,664 shares during the same period.