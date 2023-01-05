Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is 17.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.167, while the highest price level was $0.2225. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Adds UK and Ireland Distributor RadioTrader for SD7 Devices and VK7 Accessories.

The premier two-way radio supplier in the UK and Ireland, RadioTrader, services customers in agriculture, aviation, education, retail, hospitality, oil and gas, marine, and recreation and sport sectors.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, has added RadioTrader, the UK and Ireland’s premier two-way radio supplier, to distribute the SD7 ruggedized, mission critical PoC device and VK7 vehicle kit accessary. The SD7 was developed to disrupt and replace the multi-billion-dollar Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.65 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 18326471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1540, while it was recorded at 0.1614 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7033 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 70,221 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 660,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,669 shares during the same period.