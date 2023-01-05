Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Stock trading around $8.44 per share: What’s Next?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] traded at a high on 01/04/23, posting a 1.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.44. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Rithm Capital Corp. Elects Peggy Hwan Hebard to the Board of Directors.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Addition of Peggy Hwan Hebard to the Board of Directors adds further depth to the Board’s financial services, corporate advisory, strategic planning and public board experience.

Ms. Hebard will be a member of the Board of Director’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4011383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rithm Capital Corp. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $4.05 billion, with 473.72 million shares outstanding and 470.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 4011383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $1,916 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,025,714, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,739,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.92 million in RITM stocks shares; and PACER ADVISORS, INC., currently with $135.76 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly 34.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 22,077,251 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 12,122,729 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 192,816,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,016,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,430,956 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,993 shares during the same period.