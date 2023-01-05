Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently 1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $64.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Realty Income to Acquire Properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. for $894 Million, 7.1% Cash Cap Rate.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 185 single-tenant retail and industrial properties from subsidiaries of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (CMFT), a non-listed REIT which is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group, for approximately $894 million in cash. The portfolio composition may vary based upon the completion of our due diligence and the potential exercise of rights of first refusal related to certain properties. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, approvals and completion of due diligence.

Inclusive of all 185 properties, the transaction is expected to be executed at an approximate 7.1% cash cap rate for the total portfolio, which has a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.2 years with approximately 48% of total portfolio annualized contractual rent derived from investment-grade rated clients.

Realty Income Corporation represents 627.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.90 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $63.85 to $65.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3885966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 82.20.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.40, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 66.63 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,825 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,517,484, which is approximately 2.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,015,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.04 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,170,271 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 13,438,862 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 464,445,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,054,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,550,032 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,826,828 shares during the same period.