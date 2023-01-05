Piper Sandler slashes price target on Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] – find out why.

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] plunged by -$7.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $121.10 during the day while it closed the day at $113.84. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Arista Delivers Next Generation Switching for Compute and Storage.

Enables 800 gigabit systems and investment protection.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers (Colo) and managed services providers (MSPs). Complementing the new 7050X4 Series, Arista also announced an expansion of the 7060X5 Series with the addition of 800G, which doubles the capacity of hyperscale backbones while reducing space and power per gigabit.

Arista Networks Inc. stock has also loss -4.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANET stock has declined by -5.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.42% and lost -6.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ANET stock reached $34.94 billion, with 304.93 million shares outstanding and 234.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 4613656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $159.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $105 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $110, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 55.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

ANET stock trade performance evaluation

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.76, while it was recorded at 119.43 for the last single week of trading, and 117.06 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 25.21%.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,500 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,507,053, which is approximately 2.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,454,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in ANET stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.21 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 17,093,307 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 13,346,442 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 167,207,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,647,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,802,247 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 544,764 shares during the same period.