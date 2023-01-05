Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell -3.21% so far this year. What now?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $16.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Patterson-UTI Energy Provides Update on Expected Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced today that it expects its net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to exceed $100 million and its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to surpass $230 million, based on current projections. The Company also demonstrated its commitment during the fourth quarter to returning capital to its shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In aggregate, the Company returned $74.3 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter through its regularly scheduled dividend and the purchase of approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $57.2 million. The Company also repurchased $22.4 million of its long-term indebtedness during the fourth quarter.

“In contract drilling, average rig revenue per day benefited primarily from contract renewals with more favorable pricing than expected,” stated Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Pressure pumping benefited from strong pricing and utilization, including downtime around the holidays that was less severe than we had forecasted, despite the inclement weather,” he added.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. represents 216.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 billion with the latest information. PTEN stock price has been found in the range of $15.665 to $16.755.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4241708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $23.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PTEN stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 21 to 22.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $3,474 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,347,866, which is approximately 3.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,644,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.0 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $226.46 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 17,925,483 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,546,801 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 166,635,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,107,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,806,624 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,183,200 shares during the same period.