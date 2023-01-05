Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] Stock trading around $22.76 per share: What’s Next?

Orthofix Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: OFIX] jumped around 1.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.76 at the close of the session, up 6.60%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Orthofix and SeaSpine Announce Completion of Merger of Equals to Create a Leading Global Spine and Orthopedics Company.

Orthofix and SeaSpine Stockholders Approve Merger.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation today announced the successful completion of their previously announced merger of equals following the approval of each company’s stockholders at respective special meetings of stockholders held today. Of votes cast, 99% of SeaSpine common shares were voted in approval of the merger, and 98% of Orthofix common shares were voted in approval of the merger.

Orthofix Medical Inc. stock is now 10.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OFIX Stock saw the intraday high of $23.19 and lowest of $20.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.12, which means current price is +11.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 280.91K shares, OFIX reached a trading volume of 4267097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFIX shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Orthofix Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Orthofix Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $48, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on OFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orthofix Medical Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has OFIX stock performed recently?

Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.11. With this latest performance, OFIX shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.86 for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 23.32 for the last 200 days.

Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orthofix Medical Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]

There are presently around $451 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OFIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,728,421, which is approximately 5.23% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, holding 2,799,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.71 million in OFIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.68 million in OFIX stock with ownership of nearly -16.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Orthofix Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:OFIX] by around 1,704,356 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,808,624 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,305,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,818,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OFIX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,562 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 698,819 shares during the same period.