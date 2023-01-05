Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Revenue clocked in at $54.99 million, up 16.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] traded at a high on 01/04/23, posting a 26.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Neptune Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q2 2023 revenue totaled $12 million.

Sprout revenue totaled $8.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9996511 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at 40.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.41%.

The market cap for NEPT stock reached $2.87 million, with 11.73 million shares outstanding and 9.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.05K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 9996511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40.

How has NEPT stock performed recently?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -47.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7533, while it was recorded at 0.3107 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8079 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.41 and a Gross Margin at -24.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.40.

Insider trade positions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.27% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 128,684, which is approximately 12.595% of the company’s market cap and around 3.49% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 57,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in NEPT stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17000.0 in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 144,231 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 823,386 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 536,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,327 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 788,480 shares during the same period.