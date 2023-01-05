Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 0.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $86.65 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:.

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – $305.33 per share (equivalent to $0.305334 per Depositary Share).

Morgan Stanley stock is now 1.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $87.35 and lowest of $85.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +1.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7720805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $92.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $95 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1193.71.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.15, while it was recorded at 85.42 for the last single week of trading, and 84.19 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $122,759 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.85 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 733 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,445,003 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 62,420,192 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,304,862,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,416,727,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,118,976 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 8,801,619 shares during the same period.