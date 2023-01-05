Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Stock trading around $1.15 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.04%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Meta Materials to Showcase Global Technology Collaborations at CES 2023.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will be demonstrating a range of technologies at CES 2023 which highlight global collaborations in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

META and Sekisui Chemical are working together to improve the performance and coverage of 5G and future 6G networks. META won a Lux Innovator of the Year Award for its NANOWEB® 5G Reflector solution, which is able to passively reflect and redirect high-speed signals at design-specific angles to improve signal propagation and help eliminate dead spots, without requiring any power or a network connection. Made of flexible, transparent conductive film, it can be applied to exterior and interior surfaces of buildings to guide signals, improving outdoor and indoor coverage, without spoiling the appearance of the urban environment.

Over the last 12 months, MMAT stock dropped by -59.36%. The one-year Meta Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.0. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $377.76 million, with 362.26 million shares outstanding and 267.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, MMAT stock reached a trading volume of 3874398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.04. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -37.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4663, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2539 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,537,958, which is approximately 38.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,402,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.86 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,034,144 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 24,133,267 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,391,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,558,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 850,860 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,542 shares during the same period.