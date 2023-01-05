Market cap of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] reaches 42.09M – now what?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] gained 154.05% on the last trading session, reaching $1.88 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Vivos Therapeutics Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance of its Flagship DNA Oral Appliance for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Approval represents third FDA clearance for Vivos’ oral appliances and first clearance specifically recognizing Vivos’ proprietary core technology.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. represents 21.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.09 million with the latest information. VVOS stock price has been found in the range of $1.75 to $2.962.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.75K shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 112848010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for VVOS stock

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 327.27. With this latest performance, VVOS shares gained by 291.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.76 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5814, while it was recorded at 0.7665 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2192 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.32 and a Gross Margin at +70.31. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.75.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.90% of VVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 731,378, which is approximately 5.227% of the company’s market cap and around 21.68% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 365,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in VVOS stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.41 million in VVOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VVOS] by around 279,771 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 336,428 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,506,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,122,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVOS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,296 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 112,607 shares during the same period.