Market cap of The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] reaches 121.09B – now what?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] jumped around 1.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $65.86 at the close of the session, up 2.67%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that TD Asset Management Inc. Revises TD ETF Distributions for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ (TEC.U).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced a revision to the December cash distributions for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ (each, a “TD ETF” and collectively, the “TD ETFs”), previously reported on December 21, 2022, due to an error found in the announcement.

It was determined that, unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 6, 2023, as indicated below:.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is now 1.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TD Stock saw the intraday high of $66.37 and lowest of $64.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.01, which means current price is +2.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 4061310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $75.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 308.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32.

How has TD stock performed recently?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.51, while it was recorded at 64.90 for the last single week of trading, and 67.88 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 9.45%.

Insider trade positions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $59,190 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155,842,336, which is approximately 3.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 92,794,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.43 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 3.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 44,829,851 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 40,809,864 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 813,088,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,728,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,812 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,246,260 shares during the same period.