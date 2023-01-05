Market cap of Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] reaches 11.29M – now what?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1862, while the highest price level was $0.2383. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half Fiscal Year of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.18 percent and weekly performance of 15.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -83.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, WNW reached to a volume of 10838299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

WNW stock trade performance evaluation

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -83.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1370, while it was recorded at 0.1994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8595 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.05. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.40.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of WNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 83,300, which is approximately 0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 33.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in WNW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9000.0 in WNW stock with ownership of nearly 0.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 19,610 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 159,400 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 159,400 shares during the same period.