Market cap of Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] reaches 41.27M – now what?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 01/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $2.14. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Evaxion receives approval from FDA to proceed with the clinical Phase 2b study for EVX-01.

In November 2022, the Company submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) along with a Fast Track designation application to the FDA for a Phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma. On December 22, 2022, the FDA issued approval for the Company to proceed with its Phase 2b trial. The Company anticipates a response to the Fast Track designation submission in the first quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.97 percent and weekly performance of 0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.05K shares, EVAX reached to a volume of 6782808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

EVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, EVAX shares dropped by -21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1798, while it was recorded at 1.7603 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4158 for the last 200 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.97.

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of EVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVAX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 106,909, which is approximately 27.903% of the company’s market cap and around 42.47% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 29,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in EVAX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6000.0 in EVAX stock with ownership of nearly -13.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ:EVAX] by around 25,068 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 108,580 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVAX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,980 shares during the same period.