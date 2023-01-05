Market cap of Enovix Corporation [ENVX] reaches 1.14B – now what?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] plunged by -$4.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.80 during the day while it closed the day at $7.15. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Join Live-Stream Special Presentation by Enovix Executive Chairman.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

What: Enovix Executive Chairman will provide an update on production, commercialization, and recent management additions.

Enovix Corporation stock has also loss -33.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENVX stock has declined by -64.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.63% and lost -42.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $1.14 billion, with 153.33 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 37818107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 223.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.80. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -44.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $625 million, or 56.40% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 12,583,258, which is approximately -28.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.8 million in ENVX stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $65.03 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly -38.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 12,139,995 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 21,734,437 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 53,573,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,447,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,387,417 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,882,888 shares during the same period.