Market Analysts see The Kroger Co. [KR] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.13%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Kroger Shares what America is Eating for the Holidays.

Cheese, cheesecake and deli trays among customer favorites.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today shared how Americans are preparing for the holidays with their favorite ingredients, snacks and treats. From Kroger deli trays prepared fresh in store by associates to cheesecakes and pumpkin pie, shoppers are gearing up for a memorable holiday season at Kroger.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock dropped by -0.49%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.07. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.22 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 711.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 4299423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $49 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.49, while it was recorded at 44.64 for the last single week of trading, and 49.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,486 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.26 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,655,220 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 37,826,311 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 490,257,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,738,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,752,932 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,915,557 shares during the same period.