Market Analysts see Dow Inc. [DOW] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $52.33 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.40, while the highest price level was $52.505. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Six Dow Leaders Achieve Top Honors on OUTstanding’s 2022 Leading LGBT+ Professionals Lists.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced that six leaders earned recognition on three 2022 OUTstanding lists: LGBT+ Executives; LGBT+ Ally Executives; and LGBT+ Future Leaders. Three of these individuals ranked in the top 20 for their respective categories.

2022 marks the tenth year OUTstanding, a professional network for LGBT+ executives and allies, has published these lists. A Dow leader has been recognized on at least one of these lists each year since 2014. Annual rankings are based on a review process of nominees selected among professionals actively contributing to an environment where employees feel safe, respected, and valued both inside and outside the workplace.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 4527823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.02, while it was recorded at 50.88 for the last single week of trading, and 54.86 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -9.00%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,545 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,575,804 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 47,896,846 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 374,468,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,941,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,998,717 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 5,590,933 shares during the same period.