Market Analysts see DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] falling to $1.10. Time to buy?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.56 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55. The company report on November 21, 2022 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock has also gained 6.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOYU stock has inclined by 33.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.00% and gained 10.71% year-on date.

The market cap for DOYU stock reached $481.60 million, with 319.66 million shares outstanding and 317.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 4705120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $1.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DOYU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

DOYU stock trade performance evaluation

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2139, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3627 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.95 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 6,857,936 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,880,150 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 47,070,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,808,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,659,766 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,848 shares during the same period.