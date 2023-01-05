Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $2.31 billion, down -5.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $222 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $90 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 4969394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $6.175 and dropped to a low of $5.83 until finishing in the latest session at $6.04.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.28. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.95, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,403 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,365,942, which is approximately 0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 3.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,912,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.79 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $137.16 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 38,597,882 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 36,313,954 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 322,916,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,828,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,821,644 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,955,471 shares during the same period.