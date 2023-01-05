Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell -0.41% so far this year. What now?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Juniper Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Third Consecutive Year, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute.

Juniper’s full stack portfolio of AI-driven wired, wireless, location, security and SD-WAN continues to gain momentum with premier industry distinctions and exceptional customer traction.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third year in a row. In this new Magic Quadrant, Juniper was positioned, for the second year straight, furthest in “Completeness of Vision,” which evaluates vendors on their ability to convincingly articulate current and future market strategy, innovation and product strategy. In addition, Juniper was positioned highest again for “Ability to Execute,” which evaluates vendors on their product/service, market responsiveness and customer experience.

A sum of 5179745 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. Juniper Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $33.085 and dropped to a low of $31.435 until finishing in the latest session at $31.83.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.36, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,316 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,850,758, which is approximately -4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,825,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,336,090 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 27,149,826 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 239,189,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,675,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,029,527 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,966,717 shares during the same period.