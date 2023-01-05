Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Revenue clocked in at $7.43 billion, up 12.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] closed the trading session at $38.68 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.01, while the highest price level was $40.80. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Jefferies to Release its Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results on January 9, 2023.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and annual 2022 financial results on Monday, January 9, 2023 after market close.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.84 percent and weekly performance of 11.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, JEF reached to a volume of 10752023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.04.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.70, while it was recorded at 35.22 for the last single week of trading, and 32.49 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.51 and a Gross Margin at +90.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,910 million, or 66.10% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,807,224, which is approximately -2.89% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,915,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.99 million in JEF stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $406.14 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 7,564,693 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 12,996,849 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 132,232,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,794,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,015,494 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,277,060 shares during the same period.