Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] gained 41.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Humanigen Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Short Hills, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2022) – Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (Humanigen), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing lenzilumab (LENZ®), a first-in class antibody that neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In July 2022, the company announced a strategic realignment of its pipeline, resources and regulatory strategy. The company is accelerating the development of lenzilumab in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), a rare blood cancer, for which the PREACH-M study is already underway. The company is also continuing its plans for the RATinG study in acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) that occurs in patients undergoing bone marrow transplant. These studies are majority funded by the company’s partners. In addition, the company is currently assessing requests for investigator-initiated trials (IITs) of lenzilumab in combination with CAR-T therapies. The company also plans to continue the development of ifabotuzumab, an EpAh-3 targeted monoclonal antibody currently in Phase 1 development, as part of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), for certain solid tumors. Under the realignment plan, the company will deemphasize the deployment of resources for the development of lenzilumab for COVID-19 and currently does not plan to pursue regulatory pathways, pending further data from ACTIV-5/BET-B or a future large-scale study in which lenzilumab may be a part. In a continuation of the strategic realignment, the company has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options to maximize value around its pipeline. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies. Humanigen’s board of directors has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives, and there can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction.

Humanigen Inc. represents 119.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.01 million with the latest information. HGEN stock price has been found in the range of $0.12 to $0.195.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, HGEN reached a trading volume of 12412572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGEN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $2, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on HGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for HGEN stock

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.94. With this latest performance, HGEN shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1371, while it was recorded at 0.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0650 for the last 200 days.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6474.88. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6582.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,165.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -339.62.

Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,026,643, which is approximately 339.817% of the company’s market cap and around 13.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 945,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in HGEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 3,422,999 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 18,179,958 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,324,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,278,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,029 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 15,674,107 shares during the same period.