Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is 4.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a high on 01/04/23, posting a 3.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.92. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Fortuna releases its position statement on Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “Our commitment to generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders involves adapting strategically our business practices and standards, enabling us to better cope with risks, opportunities and expectations in business relationships.” Mr. Ganoza added, “At Fortuna, we consider tailings management to be paramount to responsible mining and the adoption of GISTM allows us to refine our approach to safe tailings management and a way to ensure operational excellence.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5578218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.25%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $1.14 billion, with 290.18 million shares outstanding and 286.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5578218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $305 million, or 37.40% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,019,709, which is approximately -3.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,424,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.02 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.83 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 7,562,616 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,349,604 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 58,844,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,757,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,035 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,492,921 shares during the same period.