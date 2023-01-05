Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is -1.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in the applicable regulatory approvals for the FFT. View PDF Version.

The neutralization phase was initiated in mid-October 2022, following the highly successful completion of the leaching phase of the FFT (see news releases dated October 17, 2022 and November 22, 2022), and was designed to confirm certain environmental assessment assumptions and verify the efficiency and effectiveness of the neutralization process planned for ISR mining at Phoenix.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has declined by -11.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.21% and lost -1.74% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $908.52 million, with 819.23 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 4275158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1806, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2356 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.