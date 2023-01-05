Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] moved up 16.33: Why It’s Important

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.80 during the day while it closed the day at $10.26. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Dada Group’s Impressive 2022 Year in Review.

This year, on-demand retail has been increasingly valued by more retail and brand partners of Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. As a new way to connect online and offline integration, on-demand retail has promoted the integration of the real economy and the digital economy, as well as the process of industry digitization. In 2022, Dada Group has been spearheading a slew of initiatives which have expedited the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar stores.

Dada Nexus Limited stock has also gained 44.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DADA stock has inclined by 89.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.67% and gained 47.20% year-on date.

The market cap for DADA stock reached $2.68 billion, with 257.23 million shares outstanding and 248.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 5881199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $17.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.92. With this latest performance, DADA shares gained by 49.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.49.

Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $478 million, or 19.10% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 9,700,959, which is approximately -1.975% of the company’s market cap and around 2.71% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 6,732,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.08 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $47.33 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 4,533,261 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,175,655 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 33,926,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,635,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,163 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,195,168 shares during the same period.