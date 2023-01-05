Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is 5.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 4.71 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Coeur to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Coeur’s executive team plans to discuss topics including the Company’s strategy, performance, exploration and outlook. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/WPnO63Jd2A0.

Presentation materials will be made available pre-market on December 15, 2022 on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

A sum of 4435616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.63M shares. Coeur Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $3.61 and dropped to a low of $3.46 until finishing in the latest session at $3.56.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.64. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $649 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,014,573, which is approximately -3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.15 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.1 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 17,835,857 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 12,813,516 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 151,716,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,365,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,443 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,874 shares during the same period.