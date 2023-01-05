CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] moved up 6.31: Why It’s Important

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.29%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that CEMEX Decarbonization Goals Validated by the SBTi for Alignment with 1.5ºC Scenario.

CEMEX is among the first companies in the global cement industry to validate its 2030 carbon reduction goals through the SBTi for alignment under its 1.5ºC scenario.

CEMEX’s goals are among the most ambitious in the industry.

Over the last 12 months, CX stock dropped by -34.43%. The one-year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.58. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, CX stock reached a trading volume of 5793202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,856 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 82,400,870, which is approximately 9.926% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 74,856,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.87 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $154.46 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 3.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 21,771,915 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 28,532,724 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 373,394,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,698,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,002 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,031,522 shares during the same period.