Canaccord Genuity lifts The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] gained 21.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2022 that The Alkaline Water Company Adds Two New Direct-Store-Delivery Partners.

Alkaline88® Now Has DSD Partners with Coverage in Fourteen States.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it has added two new direct-store-delivery partners, C&M Sales and Alber & Leff Foods Company (“Alber & Leff”), to cover the entire state of Arkansas and Western Pennsylvania, respectively. Alkaline88® now has DSD coverage in fourteen states as it continues to grow sales in the convenience and grocery channels.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. represents 147.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.86 million with the latest information. WTER stock price has been found in the range of $0.171 to $0.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 898.13K shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 6672820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for WTER stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.73. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2281, while it was recorded at 0.1778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4541 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.04.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,714,799, which is approximately -6.175% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,227,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in WTER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,759,489 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,428,139 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 7,340,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,527,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,398 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 808,018 shares during the same period.