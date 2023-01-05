BofA Securities lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 2.19% or 0.71 points to close at $33.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5922478 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that A New Study by Pets Best Demonstrates How Life with Pets has Changed Since the Pandemic.

The Pets Best Pet Parenthood Today study highlights the emotional benefits, financial considerations, and generational attitudes felt by today’s pet parents.

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC, a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) health and wellness solution and leading U.S. pet health insurance provider, unveiled the results of a new study: “Pet Parenthood Today.” More than 1,400 pet owners were surveyed to better understand the impact pets have on their personal and professional life. With pet ownership at an all-time high, the research reveals findings around the health benefits, financial considerations, and generational behaviors that come with owning a pet.

It opened the trading session at $32.87, the shares rose to $33.54 and dropped to $32.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYF points out that the company has recorded 15.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 5922478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $40.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $31 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SYF stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 45 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.01, while it was recorded at 32.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.84 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $14,415 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,365,694, which is approximately -2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,090,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 20,007,822 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 39,553,118 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 375,939,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,500,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,535 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,234,542 shares during the same period.