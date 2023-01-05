Barclays slashes price target on Poshmark Inc. [POSH] – find out why.

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] closed the trading session at $17.90 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.89, while the highest price level was $17.91. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 Total Revenue Increased 11% Year-over-Year to $88.4 millionQ3 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 7% Year-over-Year to $475.6 millionQ3 Adjusted EBITDA was ($8.0) million with (9.0%) margins.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, POSH reached to a volume of 5820415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $14 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56.

POSH stock trade performance evaluation

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, POSH shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.96 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +83.03. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.99.

Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $781 million, or 81.40% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,012,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,745,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.95 million in POSH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $59.64 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 9,045,272 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,474,894 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,120,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,640,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,157,186 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,076,797 shares during the same period.