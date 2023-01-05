Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Stock trading around $10.89 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] closed the trading session at $10.89 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.45, while the highest price level was $11.08. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces Appointment of Nancy Chisholm to the Board of Directors.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced that Nancy E. Chisholm has been appointed to its board of directors (the “Board”) as a Class III director, effective as of December 5, 2022. Ms. Chisholm is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Chisholm’s appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Nancy Chisholm is a global business leader with over 25 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies and extensive experience in operational leadership and human resources. Nancy spent 20 years with Tyco International, most recently as President of Tyco Retail Solutions. Nancy led this business enterprise across sales, marketing, product development, manufacturing and operations supporting North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Prior to this, Nancy served as Vice President of Human Resources for Tyco’s ADT Security Solutions’ global business unit. She executed several enterprise-wide initiatives focused on cultural transformation and alignment of rewards to drive best practices in employee engagement, talent management, succession planning, and executive compensation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.93 percent and weekly performance of -0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AM reached to a volume of 5755225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AM stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 6.20%.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,763 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,170,694, which is approximately 10.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,650,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.46 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $351.46 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 15,210,108 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 13,737,167 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 224,745,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,692,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,594 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,682,660 shares during the same period.