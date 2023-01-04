why Walmart Inc. [WMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $161.18

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] gained 1.28% or 1.81 points to close at $143.60 with a heavy trading volume of 5748117 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Walmart Reaches Opioid Settlement Agreements with all 50 States.

Walmart today announced it has surpassed the first threshold required for finalizing the company’s $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework announced on Nov. 15. The company now has settlement agreements with all 50 states, including four states that previously settled with the company, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three other U.S. territories, that are intended to resolve substantially all opioids-related lawsuits brought by state and local governments against Walmart. The participation exceeded the 43 states that were required to join the nationwide settlement framework by Dec. 15 for it to move forward. The settlement will take effect if a sufficient number of cities and counties also join.

Walmart believes these settlements are in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements. Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and these settlements do not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through these settlements.

It opened the trading session at $142.55, the shares rose to $143.71 and dropped to $142.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMT points out that the company has recorded 15.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 5748117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $161.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 439.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.40, while it was recorded at 142.53 for the last single week of trading, and 137.81 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 4.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $122,269 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,176,496, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,570,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.87 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.71 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,258 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 42,750,983 shares. Additionally, 1,149 investors decreased positions by around 48,246,363 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 760,457,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 851,454,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,736,843 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,162,912 shares during the same period.