why SentinelOne Inc. [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.23

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.80%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 106% year-over-yearARR up 106% year-over-year.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -71.14%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.87. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.05 billion, with 280.63 million shares outstanding and 210.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 6329712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.80. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,799 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.83 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $256.22 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,119,498 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 30,530,575 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 132,488,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,138,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,760,054 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,571,112 shares during the same period.