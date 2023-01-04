why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.21

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 22, 2022 that “Super Sketch Show” Season 2 Shows iQIYI’s Commitment in Promoting Comedy Genre.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, aired the finale of its original comedy variety show Super Sketch Show season 2 on Dec. 17. The show, a massive hit in China since its debut, marks iQIYI’s commitment in the development of comedy shows.

The finale of Super Sketch Show season 2 has reached 9313 in iQIYI content popularity index, and saw a 19% increment in comparison to its first season, marking it the top-ranked variety show in 2022 on iQIYI. The show scored 8.8 out of 10 on China’s mostly used film and TV review platform Douban, and became one of the few variety shows of IP in the market to score more than 8 points in both seasons. The program also topped multiple third-party ranking charts, it topped one list of daily views 77 times, receiving the highest views with a strong market share of 37.68%, led to the generation of 2,085 trending topics and over 20.6 billion reading views of related topics.

A sum of 25556136 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.91M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $5.38 and dropped to a low of $4.90 until finishing in the latest session at $5.30.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.73. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 78.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.67 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to -8.00%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,341 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 23,529,411, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 22,194,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.63 million in IQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $107.3 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 62,916,500 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 35,068,287 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 155,058,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,042,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,702,624 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,814,740 shares during the same period.