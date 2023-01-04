why Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.33

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CMMB] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.35 during the day while it closed the day at $2.94. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Chemomab Reports Top-Line Results from CM-101 Phase 2a Liver Fibrosis Biomarker Trial in NASH Patients.

—CM-101 Met Primary Endpoint of Safety and Tolerability and Showed Positive Activity Across Multiple Liver Fibrosis Biomarkers and Physiologic Assessments—.

Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today reported top-line results from its Phase 2a trial assessing CM-101, its first-in-class CCL24-neutralizing monoclonal antibody, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients. The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and CM-101 achieved reductions in secondary endpoints that include a range of liver fibrosis biomarkers and physiologic assessments measured at baseline and at week 20.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stock has also gained 24.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMMB stock has inclined by 17.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.03% and lost -8.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CMMB stock reached $30.69 million, with 11.53 million shares outstanding and 10.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.08K shares, CMMB reached a trading volume of 22906642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMMB shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

CMMB stock trade performance evaluation

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.58. With this latest performance, CMMB shares gained by 40.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.41.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 34.60% of CMMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMMB stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,578,174, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 288,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in CMMB stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.72 million in CMMB stock with ownership of nearly -8.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CMMB] by around 37,083 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 70,123 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,156,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,263,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMMB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,477 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,221 shares during the same period.