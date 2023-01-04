why Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.47

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] gained 12.65% or 0.02 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 6042864 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Bird Global Closes Financing and Completes Transaction with Bird Canada.

Transaction strengthens Bird’s balance sheet; cements North American leadership position.

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS, “Bird”), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it has completed the transaction announced last month, which strengthens Bird’s liquidity position and balance sheet and positions the company to reach its 2023 goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability on a full year basis in 2023. Through the transaction, Bird:.

It opened the trading session at $0.1778, the shares rose to $0.204 and dropped to $0.1778, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRDS points out that the company has recorded -54.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BRDS reached to a volume of 6042864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for BRDS stock

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.79. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2698, while it was recorded at 0.1723 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7510 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.44 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.16.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]

There are presently around $31 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC with ownership of 26,948,429, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,958,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.52 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 8,666,764 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,576,429 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 137,282,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,525,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,913 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,740,203 shares during the same period.