Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Boeing Company [BA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $195.39 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2022 that BOC Aviation Announces Order for 40 Additional Boeing 737-8 Jets.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

– Order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover.

– 737-8 fuel efficiency and reliability support BOC Aviation’s growth strategy.

The Boeing Company represents 596.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.48 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $192.40 to $197.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 8404828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $197.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BA stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 150 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.72, while it was recorded at 190.51 for the last single week of trading, and 156.82 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $66,588 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.33 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 835 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,352,654 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 17,440,711 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 304,002,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,795,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,447,588 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,818,668 shares during the same period.