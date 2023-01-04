Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 01/03/23, posting a -4.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.79. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Novavax Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Trial for COVID-19-Influenza Combination and Stand-Alone Influenza Vaccine Candidates.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and influenza stand-alone vaccine candidates. The dose-confirming trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness (immunogenicity) of different formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates in adults aged 50 through 80.

“We’re encouraged by the initiation of this trial given the positive results shared earlier this year from our Phase 1/2 trial, the first of its kind to evaluate a combined COVID-19 and influenza vaccine,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We believe that like influenza, COVID-19 will also be seasonal moving forward, and that there is room in the market for new alternatives to provide better protection against the impact of influenza, particularly in older adults, and to explore the potential to combine this with protection from COVID.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6485519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 10.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.50%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $786.63 million, with 84.98 million shares outstanding and 84.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6485519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $61.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -41.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.58 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 39.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

There are presently around $347 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,495,924, which is approximately 1.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,326,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.36 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.79 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 23.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,877,975 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 4,714,991 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 23,854,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,447,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,033 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,302 shares during the same period.