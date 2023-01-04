United States Steel Corporation [X] fell -0.04% so far this year. What now?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.54%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation Appoints Two New Executives to Further Enhance Its Best for All® Strategy.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced the appointment of two new executive leaders, Christian Gianni as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and John Gordon as Senior Vice President, Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources. Mr. Gianni and Mr. Gordon report directly to David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, as members of the Company’s executive management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005632/en/.

Over the last 12 months, X stock rose by 5.17%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.01. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.99 billion, with 237.09 million shares outstanding and 231.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 5339547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 24.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,431 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,928,140, which is approximately -8.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,812,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.15 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $275.44 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -5.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 19,612,714 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 30,072,806 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 127,274,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,960,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,964,869 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,681,196 shares during the same period.