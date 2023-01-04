Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is -4.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -4.52% or -1.07 points to close at $22.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5475635 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

It opened the trading session at $24.45, the shares rose to $24.725 and dropped to $22.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -41.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 5475635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $32.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.38 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.51 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $3,100 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,858,302, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,639,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.98 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $263.17 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 6.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 10,150,111 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 13,961,061 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 113,156,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,267,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 565,421 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,035,624 shares during the same period.