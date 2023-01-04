TD Securities lifts First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.11%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Metalla.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell a portfolio of royalty interests to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) (“Metalla”) following the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 4,168,056 shares of Metalla at a deemed price of $4.7984 per share for an approximate value of US$20.0 million.

Over the last 12 months, AG stock dropped by -24.30%. The one-year First Majestic Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.66. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.23 billion, with 265.46 million shares outstanding and 239.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, AG stock reached a trading volume of 5974473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $672 million, or 34.98% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,980,114, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 9.74% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 9,986,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.98 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.11 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 3.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,942,431 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 7,440,701 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 65,566,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,950,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,994,437 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 863,949 shares during the same period.