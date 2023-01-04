Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] Is Currently 17.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] jumped around 0.75 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.00 at the close of the session, up 17.65%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Summit Therapeutics Partners with Akeso Inc. in Deal for Up to $5 Billion to In-License Breakthrough Innovative Bispecific Antibody.

$500 Million Upfront Payment to Activate the Partnership for Ivonescimab.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 17.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMMT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.17 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.61, which means current price is +19.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 6178461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SMMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1257.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has SMMT stock performed recently?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.24. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 635.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 403.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Insider trade positions for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]

There are presently around $16 million, or 1.70% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 775,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 90.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 431,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in SMMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.1 million in SMMT stock with ownership of nearly 39.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SMMT] by around 974,465 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 6,230,569 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,996,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,208,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMMT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,462 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,187,879 shares during the same period.