Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain 1.64% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $1.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $101.17 during the day while it closed the day at $100.83. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 17.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.80% and gained 1.64% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $116.40 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6605178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $98.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $100 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 397.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.35, while it was recorded at 99.52 for the last single week of trading, and 85.66 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 17.52%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,822 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.41 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.53 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 62,234,282 shares. Additionally, 991 investors decreased positions by around 40,541,734 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 698,790,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,566,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,602,499 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 3,753,100 shares during the same period.