Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] reaches 8.61M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] gained 132.34% on the last trading session, reaching $15.66 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2022 that ReShape Lifesciences Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Effective as of Commencement of Trading on December 23, 2022.

The reverse stock split and increase in authorized shares of common stock were approved by ReShape Lifesciences’ stockholders at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on December 14, 2022. ReShape Lifesciences stockholders will receive instructions from the company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as to procedures for exchanging existing stock certificates for new certificates or book-entry shares. The new CUSIP number for the company’s common stock following the reverse stock split will be 76090R200.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. represents 0.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.61 million with the latest information. RSLS stock price has been found in the range of $9.45 to $20.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.47K shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 12332649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.09.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 155.05. With this latest performance, RSLS shares gained by 100.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 27.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -187.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.45.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 37,067, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in RSLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37000.0 in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly -76.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 3,736 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 16,123 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 33,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,944 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,291 shares during the same period.