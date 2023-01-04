Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 6.93M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.91%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Guardforce AI Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Certain of Shenzhen Kewei’s Robot Business-Related Assets in China.

Acquisition will Expand Guardforce AI’s Robot-as-a-Service Capabilities, Add New Sales Channels and Allow Permanent Use of Patents.

Over the last 12 months, GFAI stock dropped by -84.91%. The one-year Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.0. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.93 million, with 35.24 million shares outstanding and 10.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 627.70K shares, GFAI stock reached a trading volume of 6479653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1844, while it was recorded at 0.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4389 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 81,679, which is approximately 134.232% of the company’s market cap and around 42.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 40,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $3000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly -10.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 46,808 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,505 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,313 shares during the same period.