Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] price surged by 15.58 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Public Offering.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 259,515 Units or Pre-Funded Units solely to cover over-allotments, if any, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On December 12, 2022, the underwriters exercised the option to purchase an additional 495,602 warrants..

A sum of 6584945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 512.71K shares. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $2.17 and dropped to a low of $1.62 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

The one-year GROM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.04. The average equity rating for GROM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

GROM Stock Performance Analysis:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.98. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -65.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.31 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.0197, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 13.8360 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.84.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.40% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,907, which is approximately 3.536% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $2000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 4,390 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 50,673 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,830 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,905 shares during the same period.