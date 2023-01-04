Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $37.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that WestJet Connects to UATP One Merchant Services for Payment Processing.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Global payment network UATP has announced that a portion of WestJet’s payment processing is now being serviced through UATP One Merchant Services. WestJet, an existing UATP Issuer, added UATP One to its product base, utilizing the partnership for acquiring capabilities and enhanced payment processing.

“With UATP One we’ve been able to leverage UATP’s existing integrations to reduce costs, shorten settlement cycles for indirect sales, and expand the payments we can accept,” said Nykol Kroeker, Senior Manager, Treasury Operations, WestJet. “To achieve that without needing to invest in any kind of technical development on our side is incredibly valuable.”.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 326.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.24 billion with the latest information. UAL stock price has been found in the range of $36.815 to $38.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 8146664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.94, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 40.65 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,315 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $911.01 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $617.87 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,874,523 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 23,422,881 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 161,284,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,581,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,554,561 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,339 shares during the same period.