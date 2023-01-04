Market Analysts see The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Feeling Lucky: Win A Weekend Stay in “The Frunker” to Keep Bad Luck at Bay this Fry-Day the 13th.

Checkers & Rally’s Team Up with Heinz to Offer the Ultimate Underground Bunker Experience; Enter Now through Dec. 31 for a Chance to Win.

Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced – in partnership with Heinz® brand, America’s Favorite Ketchup®– the ultimate “seasoned” shelter experience to wait out the scariest day on the calendar – Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunker, an underground complex stocked with essentials – including the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day. To enter, consumers simply need to complete the entry form by visiting Checkers.com/Frunker (no purchase necessary**).

Over the last 12 months, KHC stock rose by 13.59%. The one-year The Kraft Heinz Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.82. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.92 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 781.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, KHC stock reached a trading volume of 5719044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.90, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kraft Heinz Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.18%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,566 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,502,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 14.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 58,159,076 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 32,633,824 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 756,822,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,615,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,471,660 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,220,681 shares during the same period.